Royal Bank of Scotland : NatWest Group announces Jen Tippin to join in new role of Chief Transformation Officer

04/24/2020 | 07:08am EDT

Jen joins from Lloyds Banking Group, where she has occupied a number of senior executive roles including, most recently, Group Director, People and Productivity since 2017. She will be a member of the bank's Executive Committee, reporting directly to CEO Alison Rose.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval and Jen will take up the position later this year, with an exact start date now being finalised.

In this newly established role, Jen will be leading on the bank's customer journey transformation, which is a core part of its transformation agenda and central to delivering the best customer experience. In addition, Jen will chair the Transformation and Cost committee to oversee and track the outcomes of the bank's three-year investment horizon agenda and ensure it is delivering its ambitions to create a transformed customer experience.
Chief Executive Alison Rose said:

'I'm thrilled that Jen has agreed to join us. While right now our collective focus is on ensuring our customers and staff get the support they need in these extremely challenging circumstances, it's important that we also look ahead. Jen brings a wealth of experience in leading the kind of customer journey transformation that will be central to the successful delivery of our purpose-led strategy as we create a better experience for our customers, with strong controls, at lower cost.'

Jen Tippin said:

'I am delighted to be joining the NatWest Group. Once we begin to return to normality, I am really looking forward to working with Alison and her team to help simplify and transform the customer experience for our customers.'

Jen has been with Lloyds Banking Group for over fifteen years, holding many senior roles from front line customer and business leadership positions to strategic transformation roles. Prior to working in banking, Jen also held senior positions in the engineering and airline sectors.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 11:07:08 UTC
