Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : NatWest launches flagship partnership with SafeLives to protect and support customers affected by financial abuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Through this partnership, SafeLives will consult on a range of bank policies, procedures and services to ensure that those affected by financial abuse can be provided with the best possible support by NatWest, from reporting their circumstances to having secure face to face conversations with specialist staff.

SafeLives have worked with specialist charity Surviving Economic Abuse to develop a bespoke training package for teams within the bank, which teaches them about the hallmarks of financial abuse and how to spot it and provide appropriate help.

NatWest has also appointed a dedicated financial abuse specialist, working within its Customer Protection Team. They will be available for telephone and video appointments and will support customers on an individual basis to truly understand their situation and what support they require from the bank. The appointment is secure, provides a confidential connection to the bank and offers additional reassurance that the customer is not being impersonated.

Recognising that reporting financial abuse to a bank can be challenging, NatWest will develop a specific online form for customers to contact the bank on their own terms as well as offering secure video banking appointments with specialist bank staff, so they can have a face to face conversation and discuss their options.

Alison Rose, CEO designate at NatWest, said: 'Financial Abuse is insidious and invisible and can have truly devastating impacts on people's lives. It can be hard to spot, and even harder to see a way out of it. Banks have a vital role to play in supporting those affected by financial abuse and I am confident that the partnership with SafeLives will help us better understand the impact of financial abuse on people's lives.'

Suzanne Jacob, OBE, CEO of SafeLives, said:

'70% of survivors of abuse who engaged with us through our Every Story Matters platform last year told us that the perpetrator used money as a way to control them or cause harm. For too long financial abuse has remained 'hidden', with victims unable to access the support they urgently need. Banks plays an important role in our life, often for many years and sometimes for a lifetime, and they therefore have a crucial role to play in improving the response to abuse, using the insight and tools they have. We're delighted to see NatWest's commitment to this issue and look forward to working together.'

UK Government Minister for Safeguarding and Vulnerability, Victoria Atkins said:

'Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that comes in many forms, including controlling access to money as a type of economic abuse.

'The government's landmark Domestic Abuse Bill will transform our response. For the first time it will provide an all-purpose definition of domestic abuse in law, which includes economic abuse as a distinct form of abuse, helping to support more victims and deter perpetrators.

'But in order to eliminate domestic abuse, we all must play a part; I commend NatWest, SafeLives and Surviving Economic Abuse for working together to go further to help those who suffer from this deeply harmful crime, and I encourage others to do the same.'

NatWest's response to providing better support to victims of financial abuse has been informed by sponsored PHD research completed in-house and in consultation with victims and organisations across the UK.

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 12:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
08:38aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest launches flagship partnership with SafeLives to..
PU
06:03aPARADOX : long-term vision vs short-term uncertainty
PU
05:45aUK banks fail to meet timetable for loan insurance claims, regulator says
RE
04:30aUK stocks retreat as market waits for Brexit deal update
RE
02:48aCURRENCY TRADING : Hopes of Brexit Deal Boost Pound, Bank Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
10/15Financials Up After JPMorgan, Citigroup Earnings - Financials Roundup
DJ
10/15Correction to Brexit Pound Article
DJ
10/15Brexit Hopes Carry Pound and Banking Stocks Higher
DJ
10/15EUROPE : European shares jump as hopes of Brexit deal grow
RE
10/15EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Surge To Best Level In 16 Months On Brexit Op..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 423 M
EBIT 2019 5 369 M
Net income 2019 2 534 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,9%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 27 306 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 233,32  GBp
Last Close Price 226,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Aileen N. Taylor Secretary, Director & Chief Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC4.34%34 792
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.29%383 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.33%277 961
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.66%276 736
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.75%213 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group