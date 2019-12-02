Log in
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

12/02/2019 | 10:15am EST

NatWest Markets Plc

Publication of Supplementary Prospectuses

The following supplementary prospectuses have been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and are available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectuses to the (i) NatWest Markets Plc £10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme and the NatWest Markets Plc £5,000,000,000 Structured Debt Issuance Programme and (ii) NatWest Markets Plc US$10,000,000,000 US Medium-Term Note Programme, dated 2 December 2019.

To view the full documents, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3815V_1-2019-12-2.pdf

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3815V_2-2019-12-2.pdf

A copy of each of the above Supplementary Prospectuses has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Coombs

Head of NatWest Markets Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)207 672 1768

Anthony Everill

Head of Capital Markets & Funding, NatWest Markets

Tel: +44 (0) 203 361 7679

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectuses (and the Prospectus to which it relates) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the relevant Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the relevant Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectuses is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the relevant Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectuses you must ascertain from the relevant Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Legal Entity Identifier:

NatWest Markets Plc - RR3QWICWWIPCS8A4S074

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 15:14:03 UTC
