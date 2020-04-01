Royal Bank of Scotland : Q3 2019 RBS postcode lending

The detailed local lending data, which forms part of a joint data reporting exercise with UK Finance and other major UK banks, gives a snapshot of lending balances in 120 postcode areas across Great Britain and around 10,000 postcode sectors at the end of September 2019.

RBS lent a total of £174bn in mortgages, personal loans and business loans to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Mortgages make up the largest element of this total with £141bn in lending, followed by SME lending at £26bn and then personal lending with £7bn.

This joint data reporting exercise is intended to provide greater transparency and help deliver a detailed picture of the borrowing landscape across the country. Our drive for transparency is balanced with ensuring our customers' confidentiality. Therefore, along with other banks, we have withheld postcode sector data which would risk disclosure of any individual customer's borrowing.

The Excel files below provide detailed postcode area and postcode sector by each of the lending streams for RBS and NatWest at the end of September 2019. The Excel files also provide an explanation of what the data represents and how to interpret it.

