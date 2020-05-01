Log in
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report
News 
News

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS 1Q Profit Hit by Virus Impact, But Ahead of Expectations -- Earnings Review

05/01/2020 | 07:20am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC reported results for the first quarter on Friday. Here's what you need to know:

REVENUE: The U.K. lender's total income for the first quarter rose 4.1% on year to 3.16 billion pounds ($3.96 billion), beating analysts' expectations of GBP2.84 billion, according to a consensus compiled by the bank.

PROFIT: RBS, which plans to rename itself as NatWest Group later this year, reported a nearly halved quarterly operating pretax profit of GBP519 million. However, this was ahead of analysts' forecasts of GBP415 million, according to a consensus provided by the bank.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--IMPAIRMENTS: RBS booked impairment losses of GBP802 million, as it set aside GBP628 million in preparation for a more uncertain economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was sharply higher when compared with the bank's year-earlier impairment losses of GBP86 million and also exceeded consensus expectations of a GBP515 million hit.

--CAPITAL: The bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--stood at 16.6% at the end of the first quarter, 40 basis points higher than at the end of 2019 and ahead of a consensus forecast of 16.4%. Richard Hunter, head of markets at investment service Interactive Investor, said RBS has one of the highest capital cushions in the sectors which, combined with a large liquidity buffer, gives comfort in underlying the bank's capital position.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 11 151 M
EBIT 2020 4 645 M
Net income 2020 -434 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,39%
P/E ratio 2020 161x
P/E ratio 2021 8,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 13 351 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 176,60  GBp
Last Close Price 110,55  GBp
Spread / Highest target 265%
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-54.00%16 821
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.31%291 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 352
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.64%208 645
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 743
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 881
