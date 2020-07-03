Log in
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Chairman says banks 'not investible' after dividends scrapped

07/03/2020 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

British banks are not investible after lenders were forced to scrap dividends by regulators to see them through the coronavirus crisis, Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Howard Davies said.

Davies told a City & Financial webinar on Friday that regulators needed to rethink their capital framework for lenders by the autumn, adding that banks could not suspend payouts to investors indefinitely.

"It's probably fair to say the banking sector is not investible because when people try to do the models about what banks are worth they can't plug in any numbers for cash out."

Starling Chief Executive Anne Boden, meanwhile, said banks would need government support in handling an expected spike in unpaid state-backed business loans in the coming months.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Simon Jessop)

Financials
Sales 2020 10 942 M 13 653 M 13 653 M
Net income 2020 -504 M -629 M -629 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,7x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 15 135 M 18 879 M 18 884 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 63 200
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 157,30 GBX
Last Close Price 125,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 222%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-47.98%18 879
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%247 510
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.96%202 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 712
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.41%138 620
