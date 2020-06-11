Log in
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS Confirms Permanent Role for NatWest Markets CEO, Appoints New CFO to Unit

06/11/2020 | 03:43am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC said Thursday that it has appointed Robert Begbie as chief executive of its investment-banking subsidiary NatWest Markets PLC, and David King as chief financial officer of the unit.

Mr. Begbie has been NatWest Markets chief executive on an interim basis since last December.

Mr. King will join the NatWest Markets PLC board as executive director and will start his new role over the course of this summer, the bank said. He will replace interim CFO Robert Horrocks. Mr. King was previously CEO of MUFG Securities EMEA PLC.

"When I took over as CEO, re-focusing NatWest Markets was one of my top priorities, and our work here is well underway to deliver against the strategy set out in February. These appointments will allow us to continue the transformation and refocusing process," RBS Chief Executive Alison Rose said.

Shares at 0720 GMT were down 5.35 pence, or 4.2%, at 123.40 pence.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

Change
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS -2.15% 175.1
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -3.50% 124.628
