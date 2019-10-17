Log in
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS boosts Brexit contingency fund to 8.2 billion sterling

10/17/2019 | 02:17am EDT
People walk past a Royal Bank of Scotland office in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has increased its Brexit support fund for small businesses by 2.2 billion pounds to 8.2 billion pounds ($10.5 billion), after identifying several thousand customers who may be impacted by Britain's departure.

The state-backed lender said it had committed 5.6 billion pounds of the fund so far.

Paul Thwaite, the commercial banking managing director at RBS unit NatWest, said: "We are very much open for business and want to be the bank that supports the UK's businesses through this uncertain time."

RBS has repeatedly increased the size of its so-called 'Growth Funding Initiative' - which is also designed to back high-growth small firms - in response to business demand.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.44% 0.86775 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 1.37% 229.7 Delayed Quote.6.00%
