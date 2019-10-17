Royal Bank of Scotland : RBS boosts Brexit contingency fund to 8.2 billion sterling

The state-backed lender said it had committed 5.6 billion pounds of the fund so far.

Paul Thwaite, the commercial banking managing director at RBS unit NatWest, said: "We are very much open for business and want to be the bank that supports the UK's businesses through this uncertain time."

RBS has repeatedly increased the size of its so-called 'Growth Funding Initiative' - which is also designed to back high-growth small firms - in response to business demand.

