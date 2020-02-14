Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Bank of Scotland : RBSG ENTM Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
RBSG ENTM Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
Released 15:58 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1106D
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
14 February 2020

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus to The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc £40,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme, dated 14 February 2020.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1106D_1-2020-2-14.pdf

A copy of the above Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Forrest

Head of RBS Debt Capital Markets & Capital Strategy

Tel: +44 (0) 131 626 1329

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus (and the Prospectus to which it relates) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus and the Supplementary Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Legal Entity Identifier

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

2138005O9XJIJN4JPN90


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PSPDZGMZKDKGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



RBSG ENTM Publication of Suppl.Prospcts - RNS

Disclaimer

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 16:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
11:01aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBSG ENTM Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
10:46aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS Reshuffles Digital-Bank Leadership, Former COO Leav..
DJ
09:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Virus Fears Abate Aga..
DJ
09:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook ready to pay more taxes, Amazon gets JEDI suspe..
09:02aGlobal Stocks Drift as Virus Fears Fade Again
DJ
08:08aFederal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Disco..
AQ
07:47aGlobal Stocks Tick Up as Virus Fears Fade Again
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:24aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Former Banking Behemoth Ditches Its 300-Year-Old Brand
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 553 M
EBIT 2019 5 137 M
Net income 2019 2 710 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 27 620 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 253,36  GBp
Last Close Price 228,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer
Howard John Davies Chairman
Mark Bailie Chief Operating Officer
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brendan R. Nelson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-4.83%36 061
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.88%308 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.50%270 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.45%208 451
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.56%198 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group