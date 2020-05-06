Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc    RBS   GB00B7T77214

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

(RBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/06 03:21:07 am
111.575 GBp   -1.04%
02:59aVirgin Money profits erased by coronavirus provision
RE
02:49aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : claims drop as lockdown keeps cars off roads
RE
01:19aIrish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Virgin Money profits erased by coronavirus provision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 02:59am EDT
Signage is seen outside a branch of Virgin Money in Manchester

Virgin Money swung to a first-half loss after setting aside 232 million pounds to handle loans likely to turn sour as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The bank, which became the UK's sixth-largest lender following a merger with CYBG, reported a pre-tax loss of 4 million pounds for the six months ended March 31, compared to a 50 million pounds profit a year earlier.

The pre-tax loss was in line with expectations, according to an average of analyst forecasts compiled by the company.

The provisions echo similar moves by Britain's biggest banks RBS, Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays, who set aside 6.7 billion pounds in provisions for likely loan losses last week. The government imposed a lockdown in late March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, bringing the economy to a near halt and making it tougher for some businesses and consumers to pay back loans on time. Virgin Money, which is in the midst of rebranding, said it had entered the crisis from a position of strength, but warned it anticipated "limited customer demand for lending and an increase in the number of customers suffering challenges" over the next six months.The bank - which has lost more than 60% of its market value this year amid a heavy sell-off of lender stocks - reported a core capital buffer of 13.4%, above expectations of 12.8%.

(This story corrects provision to 232 million pounds from 237 million pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Additional reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 4.25% 103.92 Delayed Quote.-42.44%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.53% 401.55 Delayed Quote.-32.22%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.05% 30.585 Delayed Quote.-51.07%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 2.36% 112.75 Delayed Quote.-53.08%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC -2.09% 71.26 Delayed Quote.-62.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
02:59aVirgin Money profits erased by coronavirus provision
RE
02:49aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : claims drop as lockdown keeps cars off roads
RE
01:19aIrish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
05/04BoE's Woods says banks have enough lending capacity in pandemic
RE
05/04UK banks say coronavirus relief slowed by lack of full state loan guarantees
RE
05/04ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/01Makers of Household Products Fare Well -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
05/01NAT WEST9 : RBS shuts down digital bank Bo, merges accounts into Mettle
AQ
05/01NAT WEST9 : NatWest and SafeLives highlight signs of financial abuse to recognis..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 11 138 M
EBIT 2020 4 645 M
Net income 2020 -458 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,09%
P/E ratio 2020 482x
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 13 677 M
Chart THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 178,58  GBp
Last Close Price 113,25  GBp
Spread / Highest target 256%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC-53.08%17 146
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.90%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group