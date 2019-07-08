Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Rubicon Project Inc    RUBI

THE RUBICON PROJECT INC

(RUBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubicon Project : Appoints Sarah Harden to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

CEO of Hello Sunshine Brings Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer Video and Digital Media Expertise to Board

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI), the global exchange for advertising, today announced the appointment of Sarah Harden, Chief Executive Officer of Hello Sunshine, to its Board of Directors. Sarah brings more than two decades of experience in digital media, entertainment and direct-to-consumer video to the Company’s Board.

Sarah is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine, following five years of executive level positions at Otter Media/The Chernin Group, including President and Executive Vice President. Hello Sunshine was launched in November 2016 by Witherspoon in partnership with The Chernin Group and AT&T via their Otter Media venture.

“Sarah’s extensive background in entertainment and direct-to-consumer video gives her a valuable perspective and makes her an ideal fit for the Rubicon Project board as the company continues to expand its video capabilities for the advertising ecosystem,” said Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rubicon Project. “Her expertise will prove to be a true asset as we adapt to the rise of programmatic video.”

Harden added, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve on the Rubicon Project board during such an exciting time for the company. I’m looking forward to continuing to enhance Rubicon Project’s position in this dynamic market and strengthen our partnerships as we continue to add value to the ecosystem.”

Sarah also previously served as a board member of privately held ESPN-Star Sports, Star China Media and The Moby Group and as a board director overseeing successful acquisitions and exits of private portfolio companies including Crunchyroll, Fullscreen, Roosterteeth, McBeard, Stagebloc and minority-invested company DLVR. Sarah received her MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated with honors with a B.A. in international relations from The University of Melbourne.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them the tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world’s leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company headquartered in Los Angeles, California.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
04:32pRUBICON PROJECT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
04:31pRUBICON PROJECT : Appoints Sarah Harden to Board of Directors
BU
06/28RUBICON PROJECT : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, ..
BU
05/17RUBICON PROJECT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/13RUBICON PROJECT : to Present at Financial Conferences
BU
05/09RUBICON PROJECT : With Demand Manager, Rubicon Project Introduces Prebid as a Se..
BU
05/02THE RUBICON PROJECT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02RUBICON PROJECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/01RUBICON PROJECT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/01RUBICON PROJECT : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 149 M
EBIT 2019 -40,5 M
Net income 2019 -38,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,62x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 332 M
Chart THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
Duration : Period :
The Rubicon Project Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33  $
Last Close Price 6,42  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Addante Chairman
David L. Day Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kershaw Chief Technology Officer
Sumant Mandal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RUBICON PROJECT INC72.12%332
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.38%125 354
ACCENTURE35.73%121 942
SALESFORCE.COM12.86%120 038
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.27%118 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.72%71 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About