Rubicon Project : Implements Standardized Common ID With The Trade Desk

Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), a global exchange for advertising, today announced that it has implemented The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution onto their digital advertising exchange. The unified ID solution allows for increased coverage, more relevant advertising and faster load times, which benefit all parties from advertisers to consumers. This joint effort and implementation aim to improve match rates and identity resolution outside of walled gardens.

Adoption of the free unified ID solution allows all parties across the supply chain (SSPs, DSPs, DMPs and data providers) to utilize The Trade Desk’s cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the global independent internet.

“Enhanced identity resolution results in more relevant advertising. All players that participate in the digital buying and selling ecosystem benefit from reading from the same playbook. The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution is a well-known and trusted solution, making it a natural fit for us as we continue to enhance our platform,” said Garrett McGrath, Vice President of Product Management, Data Services, Rubicon Project. “Advertising Exchanges need standards that ultimately create a better experience for all platforms and consumers; this is another important milestone for our industry.”

“We are ecstatic that Rubicon Project has adopted the unified ID solution into their marketplace and look forward to seeing the benefits for everyone in the digital supply chain, both advertisers and publishers alike.” said Tim Sims, SVP of Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “The widespread integration of the unified ID solution validates our collective mission to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising.”

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

