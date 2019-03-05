Rubicon Project : Implements Standardized Common ID With The Trade Desk

Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), a global exchange for advertising, today
announced that it has implemented The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution
onto their digital advertising exchange. The unified
ID solution allows for increased coverage, more relevant advertising
and faster load times, which benefit all parties from advertisers to
consumers. This joint effort and implementation aim to improve match
rates and identity resolution outside of walled gardens.
Adoption of the free unified ID solution allows all parties across the
supply chain (SSPs, DSPs, DMPs and data providers) to utilize The Trade
Desk’s cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the
global independent internet.
“Enhanced identity resolution results in more relevant advertising. All
players that participate in the digital buying and selling ecosystem
benefit from reading from the same playbook. The Trade Desk’s unified ID
solution is a well-known and trusted solution, making it a natural fit
for us as we continue to enhance our platform,” said Garrett McGrath,
Vice President of Product Management, Data Services, Rubicon Project.
“Advertising Exchanges need standards that ultimately create a better
experience for all platforms and consumers; this is another important
milestone for our industry.”
“We are ecstatic that Rubicon Project has adopted the unified ID
solution into their marketplace and look forward to seeing the benefits
for everyone in the digital supply chain, both advertisers and
publishers alike.” said Tim Sims, SVP of Inventory Partnerships, The
Trade Desk. “The widespread integration of the unified ID solution
validates our collective mission to improve the effectiveness of digital
advertising.”
About Rubicon Project
Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest
advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by
giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In
addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon
Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions
each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company
(NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of
advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers
can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad
formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and
publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities,
and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform.
Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North
America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or
follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
and YouTube.
