Rubicon Project : KPEX and Interplay Media Adopt Rubicon Project's Market Leading Demand Manager

August 7, 2019

Sydney - August 8th 2019- Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI), the global exchange for advertising, has announced that two further APAC publishers have joined the Beta program for its new service Demand Manager. KPEX and Interplay Media will integrate Demand Manager into their daily operations to deploy, configure, and optimise their ownPrebid-based header bidding solutions. These publishers follow SCA who integrated Demand Manager in May 2019.

Demand Manager puts publisher monetisation teams back in control of their programmatic business with tools that enable them to make quick, informed decisions aimed at driving revenue. Because the solution is built on Prebid, the global technology standard for open source header bidding, the service is transparent, flexible and ready to connect with more than 70 exchanges and SSPs. Rubicon Project supports users of Demand Manager by hosting and updating the Prebid code and providing ongoing technical and yield management expertise.

Rohan Creasey, Country Manager ANZ for Rubicon Project commented, 'Closed monetisation systems can force publishers to choose usability over flexibility and control. By combining Prebid's open source technology with powerful tools, Demand Manager ensures publishers don't have to make that tradeoff. Our goal is to help our partners increase revenue, save time and empower them to shape their own destiny as a business.'

Simon Birkenhead, CEO, KPEX commented, 'KPEX has begun implementing Demand Manager across our portfolio of 74 premium New Zealand sites to replace our traditional client-side header bidding set up. It has proved to be a valuable toolset for header bidding, with many clear advantages. The simple on-page deployment and Demand Manager's own test environment means implementation is less dependent upon our publishers' developer resources. It has also dramatically shortened the on-boarding process for new SSPs, and provides us with rich analytics data on the performance of each partner.'

Ben Murray, Director, Products and Technology for Interplay Media added,'Interplay Media manages a diverse publisher base and each requires a different strategy around programmatic advertising, from the app publisher who wants a single SDK integration to a global publisher looking to optimise for a different geographical region. We see the Demand Manager platform providing us with a robust open source prebid codebase to help us work more effectively in these environments. Demand Manager also allows us to make changes on the fly, whilst providing us with the expertise on-ground to meet these partner requests.'

Key features of Demand Manager include:

Easy-to-use UI and platform making it simple and efficient for publishers of all sizes to deploy, configure, and optimize their own Prebid-based header bidding solution.

Customized support from Rubicon Project's technical and yield management experts ensuring that everything from initial implementation to post-launch optimization runs smoothly.

Integration with Rubicon Project's marketplace across all deal types creating a seamless unification with Private Marketplace and Guaranteed Deals that are increasingly central to large publishers' monetization efforts.

Access to Demand Manager Performance Analytics providing a holistic view of wrapper performance so publishers can understand key business and revenue drivers to make more informed optimization decisions.

To learn more about how Demand Manager fits into Rubicon Project's vision, please see President & CEO Michael Barrett'sblog postor visitour websitefor the latest details.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world's largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them the tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project's technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

