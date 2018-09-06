Rubicon Project : Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs Copy
09/06/2018 | 01:02am CEST
+Los Angeles [HQ]
+Close
Los Angeles [HQ]
12181 Bluff Creek Drive
Playa Vista, CA 90094
Phone: 310.207.0272
+Amsterdam
+Close
Amsterdam
Weesperstraat 61,
1018 VN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Email: jbaker@rubiconproject.com
+Berlin
+Close
Berlin
We Work (SONY CENTER)
Kemperplatz 1
10785, Berlin, Germany
Email: cstarr@rubiconproject.com
+Boston
+Close
Boston
77 N Washington Street
Boston, MA 02114
Phone: 617.235.7260
+London
+Close
London
Walmar House, 5th Floor
296 Regent Street
London, W1B 3AP
Phone: + 44 (0) 20 3206 2400
+Miami
+Close
Miami
407 Lincoln Rd
Suite 12C
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Email: pzanatta@rubiconproject.com
+Milan
+Close
Milan
Corso Italia 1
Milan, 20122
Phone: +39 (0) 24 547 6819
+New York
+Close
New York
180 Madison Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Phone: 212.243.2769
+Paris
+Close
Paris
12 Rue Vivienne
75002 Paris
Phone: + 33 (1) 84 88 44 58
+San Francisco
+Close
San Francisco
225 Bush Street, Suite 1300
San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: 415.590.4700
+São Paulo
+Close
São Paulo
Avenida Queiros Filho, 1700
Torre Sunny CJ. 706 - Vila Leopoldina
São Paulo - SP 05319-000
sjunior@rubiconproject.com
+Seattle
+Close
Seattle
506 2nd Avenue, Suite 640
Seattle, WA 98104
Phone: 206.587.2442
+Singapore
+Close
Singapore
137 Amoy St., #03-04A
Far East Square
Singapore, 049965
+Sydney
+Close
Sydney
Level 11, 35 Clarence Street
Sydney, NSW 2000
Phone: +61 2 8015 2067
+Tokyo
+Close
Tokyo
4 Chome-1-30 Akasaka
Minato-ku, Akabishi-2 7th Floor
Tokyo-to 107-0052 Japan
Phone: +81 3 4579 3462
Disclaimer
Rubicon Project Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 23:01:05 UTC
Latest news on THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
Sales 2018
118 M
EBIT 2018
-51,2 M
Net income 2018
-74,7 M
Debt 2018
-
Yield 2018
-
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018
1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019
1,44x
Capitalization
191 M
Chart THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
4,50 $
Spread / Average Target
20%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.