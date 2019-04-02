Log in
Rubicon Project : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019

04/02/2019

Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), the Global Exchange for advertising, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call

   
Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode: Ask to join the Rubicon Project conference call

Simultaneous audio webcast:

http://investor.rubiconproject.com, under “Events and Presentations”

 

Conference call replay

Toll Free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode: 10130205
Webcast link: http://investor.rubiconproject.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.


© Business Wire 2019
