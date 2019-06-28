Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Rubicon Project Inc    RUBI

THE RUBICON PROJECT INC

(RUBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rubicon Project : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), the Global Exchange for advertising, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call

Toll free number:

(844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 902-6511 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Ask to join the Rubicon Project conference call

Simultaneous audio webcast

http://investor.rubiconproject.com, under “Events and Presentations”

 

Conference call replay

Toll Free number:

(877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-0088 (for international callers)

Passcode:

10132423

Webcast link:

http://investor.rubiconproject.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
07:01aRUBICON PROJECT : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, ..
BU
05/17RUBICON PROJECT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/13RUBICON PROJECT : to Present at Financial Conferences
BU
05/09RUBICON PROJECT : With Demand Manager, Rubicon Project Introduces Prebid as a Se..
BU
05/02THE RUBICON PROJECT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02RUBICON PROJECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/01RUBICON PROJECT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/01RUBICON PROJECT : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/02RUBICON PROJECT : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 201..
BU
03/05RUBICON PROJECT : Implements Standardized Common ID With The Trade Desk
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 149 M
EBIT 2019 -19,5 M
Net income 2019 -38,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 315 M
Chart THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
Duration : Period :
The Rubicon Project Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RUBICON PROJECT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Barrett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank Addante Chairman
David L. Day Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kershaw Chief Technology Officer
Sumant Mandal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RUBICON PROJECT INC63.27%315
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.86%122 818
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.99%122 455
SALESFORCE.COM10.02%117 017
ACCENTURE29.78%116 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.08%71 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About