Rubicon Project : to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that it intends to transfer the listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective June 9, 2020. Rubicon Project shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "RUBI".

“Our move to the Nasdaq stock exchange allows us to leverage Nasdaq’s cutting-edge technology and information in serving our shareholders, with a balanced focus on cost efficiencies throughout the organization. We are excited to be joining many of the world’s largest, technology-driven and most innovative companies on Nasdaq,” said Michael G. Barrett, CEO of Rubicon Project.

About Rubicon Project

Rubicon Project is the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, following its recent merger with CTV leader Telaria in April 2020. The company provides global publishers with the technology and expertise to monetize their premium content and data across all screens and formats, including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV, in a transparent environment. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands trust Rubicon Project’s platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is a publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California with global offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

