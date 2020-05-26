Log in
THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC.

THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC.

(RUBI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/26 04:10:00 pm
6.13 USD   +18.57%
RUBICON PROJECT : to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq
05/14RUBICON PROJECT : to Present at Financial Conference
05/06THE RUBICON PROJECT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Rubicon Project : to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

05/26/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced that it intends to transfer the listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective June 9, 2020. Rubicon Project shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "RUBI".

“Our move to the Nasdaq stock exchange allows us to leverage Nasdaq’s cutting-edge technology and information in serving our shareholders, with a balanced focus on cost efficiencies throughout the organization. We are excited to be joining many of the world’s largest, technology-driven and most innovative companies on Nasdaq,” said Michael G. Barrett, CEO of Rubicon Project.

About Rubicon Project

Rubicon Project is the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, following its recent merger with CTV leader Telaria in April 2020. The company provides global publishers with the technology and expertise to monetize their premium content and data across all screens and formats, including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV, in a transparent environment. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands trust Rubicon Project’s platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is a publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California with global offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 M
EBIT 2020 -68,6 M
Net income 2020 -66,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 3,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,29x
Capitalization 555 M
Technical analysis trends THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,88 $
Last Close Price 5,17 $
Spread / Highest target 93,4%
Spread / Average Target 71,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. Barrett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Zagorski President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Jason Caine Non-Executive Chairman
David Lavelle Day Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kershaw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC.-36.64%555
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.85%535 945
SHOPIFY INC.107.55%98 473
MEITUAN DIANPING23.45%94 538
PINDUODUO INC.81.65%82 277
JD.COM, INC.41.64%73 012
