THE SAGE GROUP PLC
Sage Announces Sage Summits in San Diego and Atlanta

02/01/2019 | 12:16pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the global leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced its 2019 lineup of conferences, featuring four events across the United States. This year, Sage is debuting a mix of Sage Summit events, as well as a Sage Session for Construction and Real Estate, and Sage Intacct Advantage planned for October. The 2019 events include:

“Our event strategy this year underscores our emphasis on going to market focused on vertical markets to support our customers’ and partners’ specific business needs. I am thrilled to welcome customers and partners across the U.S. and look forward to exploring how Sage can empower businesses to stay one step ahead in a digital world,” said Nancy Harris, EVP and Managing Director, Sage North America.

Sage Summits are designed to empower Sage customers and partners, specifically in the small to medium-sized business and accounting communities, with intelligent solutions to help them manage complex workflows, including accounting, payroll, payments and people/HCM.

Each Sage Summit will begin with a Partner Day, where Sage’s expansive network of top ISVs will hear from Harris on market trends, as well as future product upgrades and integration capabilities within Sage Business Cloud. Throughout the Summits, attendees will have the opportunity to make impactful business connections, hear best practices from other Sage customers, tune in to Q&As and panels with Sage leadership, and walk away with actionable ways to leverage Sage Business Cloud to keep ahead of change. Sage Summits will tap industry experts to share insights and learnings to encourage business growth. Additional information on keynote presentations is forthcoming.

Sage Sessions will offer Sage customers and partners opportunities to participate in market-centric events, including Construction and Real Estate, through dynamic breakout sessions that cover personalized digital workflows, learning about the latest cloud-connected investments for Construction and hearing best practices from Sage customers. A Sage Session for Enterprise U.S. customers will be announced later in the year.

Finally, the annual Sage Intacct Advantage conference will take place October 21-25, 2019 for both customers and partners. The location and agenda will be announced later this year at https://www.sageintacct.com/advantage

To find out more about 2019 Sage Sessions and keep up with programming announcements, please visit: https://www.sage.com/company/events/sage-sessions

To stay up to date on Sage Summit announcements and to register, please visit: https://www.sage.com/company/events/sage-summit 

About Sage
Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.

Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way, and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation.

Find out more at www.sage.com/en-us.

Press contact:
Victoria Borges
470-447-4086
Victoria.borges@Sage.com

SAGE.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
