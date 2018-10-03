Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sage : Appoints Amanda Cusdin as Chief People Officer

10/03/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

Rob Reid to join the Executive Committee and Keith Robinson promoted to Chief Strategy Officer

October 3, 2018 - Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the appointment of Amanda Cusdin as Chief People Officer. Following an interim period, this appointment recognises her contribution to creating a culture that will support Sage's ongoing transition into a great Software as a Service (SaaS) business.

Since joining Sage in 2015, Cusdin has rolled out the company's own people solution, Sage People, globally, as part of her drive to improve the colleague experience and increase visibility for colleagues and leaders. She has also successfully led the Diversity & Inclusion agenda for Sage, which culminated in the company being named the UK Technology Company of the Year by the National Centre for Diversity as well as winning the Global Diversity award at the enei awards. The evolution of the colleague experience in FY2019 will play an important role as the company takes 13000 colleagues and 3 million customers through the transition into the cloud. Cusdin brings over 15 years' experience to the role following experience at Schneider Electric and Invensys.

In further moves, Rob Reid, MD and EVP of Sage Intacct, has joined the Executive Committee, effective immediately; and Keith Robinson, EVP for strategy, is appointed Chief Strategy Officer and advisor to the ExCo, both reporting directly to Steve Hare. Reid and Robinson both bring significant experience in accelerating a business in the cloud and will have valuable insights around Sage's mission to become a great SaaS business.

Steve Hare, CFO and interim COO, Sage said:

'Amanda has proven to be an excellent CPO in the time that she has held the role and I'm really pleased that she has agreed to take the role on a permanent basis. Amanda deeply understands the business and the SaaS journey Sage is undertaking and how our people are one of our core strengths in delivering this. I look forward to working with her to deliver the next phase of the colleague experience. I'd like to also welcome Rob to the ExCo and Keith as Chief Strategy Officer who will both bring significant insights to business decision making.'

Amanda Cusdin, CPO, commented:

'I am looking forward to continuing to bring my experience to this exciting journey. As a CPO, I truly understand that success begins and ends with a company's colleagues. Sage has done an incredible job of moving to a subscription-based business and I look forward to the next phase of transforming the colleague experience in helping to deliver the future success of the company. '

Disclaimer

Sage Group plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
