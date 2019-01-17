Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Sage Group plc    SGE   GB00B8C3BL03

THE SAGE GROUP PLC (SGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sage : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 03:42am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Sage saw a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter organic service revenue to 465 million pounds sending shares in the software company higher on Thursday.

The stock was up more than 8 percent in early trade as analysts said Sage had accelerated growth in recurring revenue, the main area of focus identified by new CEO Steve Hare.

Recurring revenue increased by 10.5 percent to 387 million pounds in the first quarter to end-December, ahead of its 8-9 percent target for the year, albeit against a relatively easy first-quarter comparative a year earlier.

The rise was underpinned by software subscription growth of 27.7 percent to 237 million pounds, said Sage, which supplies software to small and medium sized businesses.

Sage reiterated guidance it set out at in November calling for constrained revenue growth in the short term as it focuses on subscription services.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE SAGE GROUP PLC
03:54aSoc Gen warning and Huawei frictions drive European shares down
RE
03:44aBritish stocks shrug off politics as results drive big moves
RE
03:42aSAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
RE
02:39aSAGE : Trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2018
PU
01/15LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Defends Gains Into The Close Ahead Of Crucial Brexit..
DJ
01/15SAGE : Disposal of US Payroll outsourcing business
PU
01/11LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls As Talk Of Brexit Delay Rallies Pound
DJ
01/09SAGE : Named a Leader in New IDC MarketScape for Cloud and SaaS ERP Accounts Rec..
AQ
01/07Sage Named to FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Diversity List
GL
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Return From Christmas Break To End Lower As BP ..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 961 M
EBIT 2019 461 M
Net income 2019 294 M
Debt 2019 522 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 21,31
P/E ratio 2020 19,56
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Capitalization 6 438 M
Chart THE SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Blair Crump President & Executive Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Michael Vogelberg Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SAGE GROUP PLC-1.40%8 288
ORACLE CORPORATION6.45%172 914
SAP2.92%123 353
INTUIT6.68%53 238
SERVICENOW INC5.78%33 780
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.74%14 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.