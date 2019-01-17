Log in
THE SAGE GROUP PLC (SGE)
Sage : UK software firm Sage reports 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter organic revenue

01/17/2019

LONDON (Reuters) - British software company Sage said it had made a strong start to its financial year after its organic service revenue for the three months to end-December rose 7.6 percent to 465 million pounds.

Sage, which supplies software to millions of small and medium sized businesses, reiterated the guidance it set out at its full-year results in November, when it said revenue growth would be constrained in the short term as it focuses on subscription services.

It said on Thursday that recurring revenue increased by 10.5 percent in the first quarter to 387 million pounds, underpinned by software subscription growth of 27.7 percent to 237 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 961 M
EBIT 2019 461 M
Net income 2019 294 M
Debt 2019 522 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 21,31
P/E ratio 2020 19,56
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Capitalization 6 438 M
Chart THE SAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Sage Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAGE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Hare Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Blair Crump President & Executive Director
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Jonathan Anton George Howell Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Michael Vogelberg Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SAGE GROUP PLC-1.40%8 288
ORACLE CORPORATION6.45%172 914
SAP2.92%123 353
INTUIT6.68%53 238
SERVICENOW INC5.78%33 780
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.74%14 609
