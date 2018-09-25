Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 300,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 25 September 2018. Following the allotment there are 139,455,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 25 September 2018 at a price of 382.25p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

25 September 2018

