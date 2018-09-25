Log in
The Scottish American Investment Co PLC    SCAM   GB0007873697

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC (SCAM)
06:04pSCOTTISH AMERIC : Issue of Equity
PU
09/21SCOTTISH AMERIC : Issue of Equity
PU
09/19SCOTTISH AMERIC : Issue of Equity
PU
Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

09/25/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 300,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 25 September 2018. Following the allotment there are 139,455,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 25 September 2018 at a price of 382.25p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

25 September 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:03:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geoffrey Moon Chairman
John Olav Kerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric M. Hagman Independent Non-Executive Director
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Macpherson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC3.26%693
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.01%1 066
DRAPER ESPRIT59.64%811
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%350
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.56%173
CM FINANCE INC9.20%121
