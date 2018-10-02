Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447
Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 100,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 2 October 2018. Following the allotment there are 139,705,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 2 October 2018 at a price of 381.50p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.
Baillie Gifford & Co Limited
Company Secretaries
2 October 2018
Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
