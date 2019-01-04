Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 75,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 4 January 2019. Following the allotment there are 141,005,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 4 January 2019 at a price of 352.00p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

4 January 2019

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares