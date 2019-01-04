Log in
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC (SCAM)
Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

01/04/2019 | 06:09pm CET

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 75,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 4 January 2019. Following the allotment there are 141,005,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 4 January 2019 at a price of 352.00p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

4 January 2019

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 17:08:03 UTC
