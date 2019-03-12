Scottish American Investment : Issue of Equity

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 150,000 new Ordinary Shares of 25p each fully paid on 12 March 2019. Following the allotment there are 141,505,943 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 12 March 2019 at a price of 372.00p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

12 March 2019

