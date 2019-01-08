Log in
The Scottish American Investment Co PLC    SCAM   GB0007873697

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC (SCAM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/08 07:02:18 am
357 GBp   -0.28%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scottish American Investment : Portfolio Update

0
01/08/2019 | 07:14am EST

The Scottish American Investment Company PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:549300NF03XVC5IFB447

As of 31 December 2018, The Scottish American Investment Company PLC had the following holdings in other UK listed investment companies that do not have a stated policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other UK listed companies:

Investment Company % of total assets

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC 0.59%

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

8 January 2019

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 12:13:05 UTC
