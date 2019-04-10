Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Scottish American Investment Co PLC    SCAM   GB0007873697

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC

(SCAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scottish American Investment : SAINTS prearranges replacement long-term debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 11:23am EDT

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

prearranges funding for replacement of its long-term debt at maturity

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NF03XVC5IFB447

The Scottish American Investment Company Trust P.L.C. ('SAINTS') announces that it has agreed terms to issue £80m of long-term private placement debt to refinance its long-term borrowings when its existing debenture matures in 2022. The replacement debt will be secured, unlisted and denominated in sterling.

The purpose of this transaction is to remove any refinancing risk and to obtain long-dated financing at what the Company believes to be attractive pricing levels, with the intention of enhancing shareholder returns and income over the long term. There will be no change to the overall level of indebtedness of the Company as a result of these borrowings.

The agreed terms provide for the issue of £80 million of private placement notes ('the Notes'), with a funding date of 11 April 2022, through the issuance of two series: a 23 year note for £40 million with a fixed coupon of 3.12% to be repaid in 2045, and a 27 year note for £40 million with a fixed coupon of 3.12% to be repaid in 2049. All coupons will be payable semi-annually.

Centrus Financial Advisors Ltd acted as sole placement agent for the transaction.

The Pensions Insurance Corporation Plc has agreed to purchase the Notes.

Peter Moon, Chairman of SAINTS, says:

'Our current borrowing arrangements date from a time when the prevailing interest rates were much higher than today, and the existing debenture bears a coupon of 8%. The existing debenture cannot be repaid early without significant penalty. However, I am pleased to say that we have been able to take advantage of current market conditions to agree replacement long-term borrowing at a fixed rate of just over 3% per annum.

In arranging this refinancing, the Board has considered the continued benefit to the Company of having long term debt and the likely returns and income which will be produced for shareholders by associated investments over time, as well as the cost of this borrowing.''

With any investment, capital is at risk. The value of shares can fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount invested. The trust's risk could be increased by its investment in unlisted investments. These assets may be more difficult to buy or sell, so changes in their prices may be greater. Due to the trust's investments in overseas securities, changes in the rates of exchange may also cause the value of investments to go down or up. SAINTS also invests in emerging markets and is only suitable for those investors prepared to accept a higher level of risk. The trust can borrow money to make further investments (sometimes known as 'gearing' or 'leverage'). The risk is that when this money is repaid by the trust, the value of the investments may not be enough to cover the borrowing and interest costs, and the trust will make a loss. If the trust's investments fall in value, any invested borrowings will increase the amount of this loss.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

10 April 2019

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be

disclosed under the laws of a Member State

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 15:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVE
11:23aSCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : SAINTS prearranges replacement long-term debt
PU
04/04SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : AGM Statement
PU
03/25SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
03/21SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
03/19SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
03/12SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
03/07THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/08SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PU
01/04SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
01/02SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Closed Period Confirmation
PU
More news
Chart THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC
Duration : Period :
The Scottish American Investment Co PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geoffrey Moon Chairman
John Olav Kerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric M. Hagman Independent Non-Executive Director
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Macpherson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT CO PLC10.26%718
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS29.88%979
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV10.15%834
DRAPER ESPRIT-14.81%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.98%369
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.59%364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About