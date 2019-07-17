Log in
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
07/17 12:10:06 pm
464.035 USD   -0.75%
Sherwin Williams : Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common

07/17/2019 | 11:55am EDT

CLEVELAND, OHIO, July 17, 2019 - The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.

Investor Relations Contact

Jim Jaye, Senior Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.8682, james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

Media Contact

Mike Conway, Director, Corporate Communications, Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.4393, mike.conway@sherwin.com

Disclaimer

Sherwin Williams Co. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:54:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 279 M
EBIT 2019 2 821 M
Net income 2019 1 688 M
Debt 2019 8 503 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 42 934 M
Chart THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Sherwin-Williams Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 488,71  $
Last Close Price 467,54  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John George Morikis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Allen Joseph Mistysyn Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Susan J. Kropf Independent Director
David F. Hodnik Independent Director
Arthur F. Anton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY20.44%42 719
PPG INDUSTRIES15.14%27 383
AKZONOBEL5.63%19 155
ASIAN PAINTS-0.05%18 679
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD20.14%12 927
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.5.48%8 011
