Sherwin Williams : Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common

CLEVELAND, OHIO, July 17, 2019 - The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.
Investor Relations Contact
Jim Jaye, Senior Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.8682, james.r.jaye@sherwin.com
Eric Swanson, Vice President, Investor Relations, Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.566.2766, eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com
Media Contact
Mike Conway, Director, Corporate Communications, Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.4393, mike.conway@sherwin.com
