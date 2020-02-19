Sherwin Williams : Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share, an increase of 18.6% over the $1.13 paid in the same quarter in 2019, payable on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. This increase follows 41 consecutive years of dividend increases.



