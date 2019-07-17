Log in
Sherwin-Williams, NL Industries, Conagra Unit Settle Paint-Ad Lawsuit

07/17/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), NL Industries and a Conagra Brands unit have settled litigation with several California counties and cities related to the companies' advertising for lead paint .

The federal government banned the use of lead paint in homes in 1978. The companies had argued that they were being penalized for truthful advertising of a product that was legal and commonly used at the time.

Sherwin-Williams said Wednesday that while it "continues to believe that this litigation was unfair, unwarranted and unwise, the resolution announced today will enable all parties to move forward and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders."

In May 2018, NL Industries reached a settlement agreement, and recorded a related $62 million pretax charge in the 2018 second quarter. NL said the other defendants filed motions with the trial court objecting to the terms of the settlement.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONAGRA BRANDS 2.91% 28.96 Delayed Quote.31.74%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.30% 435.25 End-of-day quote.21.13%
NL INDUSTRIES INC -1.95% 4.02 Delayed Quote.11.68%
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY -1.76% 459.38 Delayed Quote.20.44%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.96% 507.5 End-of-day quote.3.92%
