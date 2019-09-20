Log in
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
Sherwin Williams : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 22, 2019

09/20/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.  At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the October 22nd release.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter, and its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.  Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct.  To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the October 22nd release.  The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com.  An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link http://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends until Friday, November 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.566.2766
eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com

Media Contact:
Mike Conway
Director, Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.4393
mike.conway@sherwin.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-october-22-2019-300922544.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company


© PRNewswire 2019
