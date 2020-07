--Amazon.com Inc. bought more than 2,200 "walk-in" Utilimaster trucks from Shyft Group Inc. last year and is now bringing them into service, Reuters reported Friday. Shyft shares rose 14% to $16.88 on Friday.

--Spartan Motors Inc. recently changed its name to Shyft.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-delivery-idUSKBN24B2EJ

