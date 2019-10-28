Siam Cement PCL : 3Q Profit Drops 35% on Weaker Chemicals Business

By Ben Otto



Siam Cement PCL's (SCC.TH) third-quarter net profit dropped 35% on year as its chemicals business underperformed due to weaker product prices.

The Thai building-materials company said Monday that net profit was 6.20 billion Thai baht (US$205.6 million) for the quarter. Revenue dropped 10% from a year earlier to THB110.33 billion.

The company said it booked a deferred tax assets reversal of THB1.06 billion and an asset impairment of THB762 million on its offshore ceramics business. It noted the affect of the global trade war, which it said softened demand for its products and cut into margins for its chemicals business.

Siam Cement said its ceramic-tiles business was flat across Southeast Asia as a whole, punctuated by weak demand in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com