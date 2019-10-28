Log in
Siam Cement PCL : 3Q Profit Drops 35% on Weaker Chemicals Business

0
10/28/2019 | 03:23am EDT

By Ben Otto

Siam Cement PCL's (SCC.TH) third-quarter net profit dropped 35% on year as its chemicals business underperformed due to weaker product prices.

The Thai building-materials company said Monday that net profit was 6.20 billion Thai baht (US$205.6 million) for the quarter. Revenue dropped 10% from a year earlier to THB110.33 billion.

The company said it booked a deferred tax assets reversal of THB1.06 billion and an asset impairment of THB762 million on its offshore ceramics business. It noted the affect of the global trade war, which it said softened demand for its products and cut into margins for its chemicals business.

Siam Cement said its ceramic-tiles business was flat across Southeast Asia as a whole, punctuated by weak demand in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 443 B
EBIT 2019 37 755 M
Net income 2019 38 087 M
Debt 2019 178 B
Yield 2019 4,34%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 425 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 440,84  THB
Last Close Price 354,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satitpong Sukvimol Chairman
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL14 038
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.29.90%122 514
3M COMPANY-12.83%93 095
SIEMENS AG7.21%90 952
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.89%78 107
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.35.61%51 799
