Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  The Siam Cement PCL    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siam Cement PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Signs MoU with CP ALL and Dow to Build Recycled Plastic Road Under Project "7 Go Green Recycled Plastic Road" (SCG Chemicals)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:45am EDT

Chemicals Business, SCG, led by Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud, Vice President - Polyolefin and Vinyl Business, and CP ALL, the founder of 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and Dow Thailand Group, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build recycled plastic road under the initiative of '7 Go Green Recycled Plastic Road'. Mr. Sakol Tejasataporn, Senior Vice President of CP ALL PLC, Mr. Vichien Chuengviroj, Senior Vice President of CP ALL PLC and Mr. Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, President of Dow Thailand Group participated in the signing ceremony.

7 Go green Recycled Plastic Road is collaboratively developed to promote plastic waste management practices and maximize the beneficial use to offer tangible solutions to plastic waste issues. The recycled roads will be open to public use in the surrounding areas of 7-Eleven stores as part to bring values to the community. 7-Eleven store is the first convenience store in Thailand to use recycled plastic roads in the initial phase, covering two branches: 7-Eleven store in Sai Mai Soi 3 and 7-Eleven store Ratpattana Soi 24. The project will continually be developed and further expanded to other branches in the future.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
06:45aSIAM CEMENT PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Signs MoU with CP ALL and Dow to Buil..
PU
06:45aSIAM CEMENT PCL : Packaging Business, SCG, Unveils 2019 Key Business Strategies ..
PU
03/18SIAM CEMENT PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, in collaboration with Suksaphat Found..
PU
03/13Samitivej joins hands to launch virtual hospital
AQ
2018SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Trading teams up with Ralali.com to explore B2B market pla..
PU
2018SIAM CEMENT PCL : Distribution Joint Venture in Bangladesh
PU
2018SIAM CEMENT PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture
PU
2018SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCC to invest $155.23m to expand the Philippines packaging pla..
AQ
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most climb on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade truce
RE
2018SIAM CEMENT PCL : Tesco Lotus partners with SCG to make paper bags from recycled..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 466 B
EBIT 2019 51 111 M
Net income 2019 47 655 M
Debt 2019 159 B
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
P/E ratio 2020 11,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 571 B
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 507  THB
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL18 042
3M COMPANY9.32%119 939
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL18.29%113 837
SIEMENS-0.03%94 525
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.01%89 012
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS14.97%47 792
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.