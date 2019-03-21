Siam Cement PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, Signs MoU with CP ALL and Dow to Build Recycled Plastic Road Under Project "7 Go Green Recycled Plastic Road" (SCG Chemicals)

Chemicals Business, SCG, led by Mr. Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud, Vice President - Polyolefin and Vinyl Business, and CP ALL, the founder of 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and Dow Thailand Group, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build recycled plastic road under the initiative of '7 Go Green Recycled Plastic Road'. Mr. Sakol Tejasataporn, Senior Vice President of CP ALL PLC, Mr. Vichien Chuengviroj, Senior Vice President of CP ALL PLC and Mr. Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, President of Dow Thailand Group participated in the signing ceremony.

7 Go green Recycled Plastic Road is collaboratively developed to promote plastic waste management practices and maximize the beneficial use to offer tangible solutions to plastic waste issues. The recycled roads will be open to public use in the surrounding areas of 7-Eleven stores as part to bring values to the community. 7-Eleven store is the first convenience store in Thailand to use recycled plastic roads in the initial phase, covering two branches: 7-Eleven store in Sai Mai Soi 3 and 7-Eleven store Ratpattana Soi 24. The project will continually be developed and further expanded to other branches in the future.

