Siam Cement PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, in collaboration with Suksaphat Foundation and University of Technology Thonburi Hold Certificate Awarding Ceremony to Graduates of C-ChEPS Class 20 (SCG Chemicals)

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop, President of Chemicals Business, SCG, chaired the certificate awarding ceremony for employees who successfully completed the training program of Constructionism-Chemical Engineering Practice School or C-ChEPS class 20. Mr. Paron Israsena Na Ayudhya, Chairman of Suksaphat Foundation and Director of Darunsikkalai School and Prof. Dr. Apichai Therdthianwong, Director of C-ChEPS program, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, also joined the ceremony at RIL Industrial Estate Office Building in Rayong province.

Constructionism-Chemical Engineering Practice School Program (C-ChEPS) has been held continuously since 2000 in collaboration with Suksaphat Foundation and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi to develop the capabilities of employees with vocational qualifications in an 8-to-12-month training program. Thus far, the program has provided comprehensive training to 21 classes or 282 employees with vocational qualifications.