THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
News 
News

Siam Cement PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, in collaboration with Suksaphat Foundation and University of Technology Thonburi Hold Certificate Awarding Ceremony to Graduates of C-ChEPS Class 20 (SCG Chemicals)

0
03/18/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop, President of Chemicals Business, SCG, chaired the certificate awarding ceremony for employees who successfully completed the training program of Constructionism-Chemical Engineering Practice School or C-ChEPS class 20. Mr. Paron Israsena Na Ayudhya, Chairman of Suksaphat Foundation and Director of Darunsikkalai School and Prof. Dr. Apichai Therdthianwong, Director of C-ChEPS program, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, also joined the ceremony at RIL Industrial Estate Office Building in Rayong province.

Constructionism-Chemical Engineering Practice School Program (C-ChEPS) has been held continuously since 2000 in collaboration with Suksaphat Foundation and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi to develop the capabilities of employees with vocational qualifications in an 8-to-12-month training program. Thus far, the program has provided comprehensive training to 21 classes or 282 employees with vocational qualifications.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 02:19:08 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 466 B
EBIT 2019 51 111 M
Net income 2019 47 655 M
Debt 2019 159 B
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 12,09
P/E ratio 2020 11,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 574 B
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 507  THB
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL18 118
3M COMPANY9.21%119 812
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL17.58%113 263
SIEMENS0.62%94 310
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.57%86 703
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.63%47 150
