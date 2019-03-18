Siam Cement PCL : Chemicals Business, SCG, in collaboration with Suksaphat Foundation and University of Technology Thonburi Hold Certificate Awarding Ceremony to Graduates of C-ChEPS Class 20 (SCG Chemicals)

Mr. Cholanat Yanaranop, President of Chemicals Business, SCG, chaired the certificate awarding ceremony for employees who successfully completed the training program of Constructionism-Chemical Engineering Practice School or C-ChEPS class 20. Mr. Paron Israsena Na Ayudhya, Chairman of Suksaphat Foundation and Director of Darunsikkalai School and Prof. Dr. Apichai Therdthianwong, Director of C-ChEPS program, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi, also joined the ceremony at RIL Industrial Estate Office Building in Rayong province.
Constructionism-Chemical Engineering Practice School Program (C-ChEPS) has been held continuously since 2000 in collaboration with Suksaphat Foundation and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi to develop the capabilities of employees with vocational qualifications in an 8-to-12-month training program. Thus far, the program has provided comprehensive training to 21 classes or 282 employees with vocational qualifications.
Disclaimer
Siam Cement pcl published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 02:19:08 UTC