Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

-Translation-
CSO-S62-149
May 30, 2019
To President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of Thailand C-Suite Top Picks Corporate Day 2019 hosted by Citi, at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel, scheduled for investors on May 30, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=117033).
SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
-signed by-
(Mrs. Pornpen Namwong)
Company Secretary
