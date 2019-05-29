Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  The Siam Cement PCL    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

-Translation-

CSO-S62-149

May 30, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of Thailand C-Suite Top Picks Corporate Day 2019 hosted by Citi, at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel, scheduled for investors on May 30, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=117033).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mrs. Pornpen Namwong)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 02:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
10:09pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
05/27SIAM CEMENT PCL : Rotation and Appointment of SCG Executives
PU
05/24SIAM CEMENT PCL : Indonesian Joint-Venture Investment for PVC Finished Products
PU
05/21SIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
05/10FAJAR SURYA WISESA TBK PT : Thai Siam Cement acquires Indonesian paper firm Faja..
RE
05/06SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG and Partners Deliver Water Tanks to Drought Areas in Sarab..
PU
05/03SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Joins Forces with Network Partners and Volunteers in &ldqu..
PU
05/03SIAM CEMENT PCL : Over 1,200 SCG Employees United to Express Loyalty, Joining &l..
PU
05/03SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Hosts Ceremony to Honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongko..
PU
05/03SIAM CEMENT PCL : SCG Invites Home Lovers to Explore SCG's Integrated Home Solut..
PU
More news
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL17 364
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL25.08%120 267
SIEMENS8.13%99 960
3M COMPANY-14.27%94 159
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.83%81 627
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.02%46 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About