Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

-Translation-

CSO-S62-149

May 30, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of Thailand C-Suite Top Picks Corporate Day 2019 hosted by Citi, at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel, scheduled for investors on May 30, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=117033).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mrs. Pornpen Namwong)

Company Secretary