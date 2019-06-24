Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

06/24/2019 | 02:16am EDT

-Translation-

CSO-S62-170

June 24, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of IR Presentation for investor's meetings, scheduled for investors on June 24, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=119411).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
