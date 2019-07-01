Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

0
07/01/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

-Translation-

CSO-S62-174

July 2, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of NDR in Tokyo hosted by Daiwa Thanachart for investor' s meetings, scheduled for investors on July 2-3, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=119412).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 01:22:05 UTC
