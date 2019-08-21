Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

08/21/2019

-Translation-

CSO-S62-206

August 22, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of NDR and Thai Corporate Day in Singapore hosted by SCBS & GS for investor' s meetings, scheduled for investors on August 22-23, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=121800).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 01:47:06 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 449 B
EBIT 2019 43 595 M
Net income 2019 42 593 M
Debt 2019 167 B
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 492 B
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 477,64  THB
Last Close Price 410,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL15 912
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL23.73%117 618
3M COMPANY-15.50%92 626
SIEMENS AG-10.43%76 708
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY14.53%73 133
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS20.79%49 220
