Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  The Siam Cement PCL    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

-Translation-

CSO-S62-220

September 11, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of CLSA Investors' Forum in Hong Kong for investors' meeting, scheduled for investors on September 11, 2019, on the Company' s website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=121803).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
09:37pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
09/03SIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
09/01SIAM CEMENT PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture
PU
08/30SIAM CEMENT PCL : Advanced Materials Food Packaging Acquisition in Thailand
PU
08/21SIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
08/19SIAM CEMENT PCL : Request for trading suspension of debenture SCC19NA
PU
08/08SIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
08/08THE SIAM CEMENT PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/07SIAM CEMENT PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed)
PU
08/07SIAM CEMENT PCL : Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 450 B
EBIT 2019 41 674 M
Net income 2019 41 275 M
Debt 2019 171 B
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 509 B
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 465,08  THB
Last Close Price 424,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL16 603
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL28.41%122 072
3M COMPANY-12.91%95 462
SIEMENS AG-3.28%82 182
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.36%78 195
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS21.33%49 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group