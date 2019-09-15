Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

-Translation-
CSO-S62-229
September 16, 2019
To President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of UBS OneASEAN Conference 2019 for investors' meeting, scheduled for investors on September 16, 2019, on the Company' s website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=122650).
SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
-Signed by-
(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)
Company Secretary
