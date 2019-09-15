Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
  Report  
News 
News

Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

0
09/15/2019

-Translation-

CSO-S62-229

September 16, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of UBS OneASEAN Conference 2019 for investors' meeting, scheduled for investors on September 16, 2019, on the Company' s website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=122650).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 01:51:02 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 450 B
EBIT 2019 41 614 M
Net income 2019 41 276 M
Debt 2019 174 B
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 526 B
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 466,50  THB
Last Close Price 438,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL17 257
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.94%120 669
3M COMPANY-10.02%98 626
SIEMENS AG-0.47%84 857
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.38%81 511
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS26.11%51 682
