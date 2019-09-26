Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

-Translation-

September 27, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of J. P. Morgan ASEAN Energy & Infrastructure 1x1 Forum in Singapore for investors' meeting, scheduled for investors on September 27, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=122651).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary