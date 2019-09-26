Log in
Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

09/26/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

-Translation-

CSO-S62-233

September 27, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of J. P. Morgan ASEAN Energy & Infrastructure 1x1 Forum in Singapore for investors' meeting, scheduled for investors on September 27, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=122651).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 02:27:02 UTC
