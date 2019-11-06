Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

-Translation-

CSO-S62-259

November 7, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of Local NDR hosted by Kasikorn Securities for investor' s meetings, scheduled for investors on November 7-8, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=123711).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary