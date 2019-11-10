Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
  SCC  
Siam Cement PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

11/10/2019 | 09:50pm EST

-Translation-

CSO-S62-263

November 11, 2019

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of UBS Asia Energy/Utilities/Materials Conference in Hong Kong for investors' meeting, scheduled for investors on November 11-12, 2019, on the Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=123918).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 02:49:00 UTC
