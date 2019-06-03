Siam Cement PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture

|
Headline:
Interest Payment of Debenture
Security Symbol:
SCC
Announcement Details
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC234A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2562
Year of maturity
2023
Total issue amount (baht)
15,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
1
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.10
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.728767
Interest period
From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019
Days of interest calculation
91
Book closing date for interest payment of
17-Jun-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
13-Jun-2019
Interest payment date
01-Jul-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
|
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC204A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2559
Year of maturity
2020
Total issue amount (baht)
25,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
13
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.00
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.479452
Interest period
From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019
Days of interest calculation
91
Book closing date for interest payment of
17-Jun-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
13-Jun-2019
Interest payment date
01-Jul-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC214A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2560
Year of maturity
2021
Total issue amount (baht)
25,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
9
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.25
Interest rate (baht per unit)
8.10274
Interest period
From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019
Days of interest calculation
91
Book closing date for interest payment of
17-Jun-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
13-Jun-2019
Interest payment date
01-Jul-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC21OA
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
3/2560
Year of maturity
2021
Total issue amount (baht)
25,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
7
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.05
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.60411
Interest period
From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019
Days of interest calculation
91
Book closing date for interest payment of
17-Jun-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
13-Jun-2019
Interest payment date
01-Jul-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC224A
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
1/2561
Year of maturity
2022
Total issue amount (baht)
30,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
5
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.00
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.479452
Interest period
From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019
Days of interest calculation
91
Book closing date for interest payment of
17-Jun-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
13-Jun-2019
Interest payment date
01-Jul-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC22OA
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
2/2557
Year of maturity
2022
Total issue amount (baht)
10,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
3
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.10
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.728767
Interest period
From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019
Days of interest calculation
91
Book closing date for interest payment of
17-Jun-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
13-Jun-2019
Interest payment date
01-Jul-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
Siam Cement pcl published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 02:33:01 UTC