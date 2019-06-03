Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
Siam Cement PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture

06/03/2019 | 10:34pm EDT

Headline:

Interest Payment of Debenture

Security Symbol:

SCC

Announcement Details

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC234A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2562

Year of maturity

2023

Total issue amount (baht)

15,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

1

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.10

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.728767

Interest period

From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019

Days of interest calculation

91

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Jun-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Jun-2019

Interest payment date

01-Jul-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC204A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2559

Year of maturity

2020

Total issue amount (baht)

25,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

13

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.00

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.479452

Interest period

From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019

Days of interest calculation

91

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Jun-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Jun-2019

Interest payment date

01-Jul-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC214A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2560

Year of maturity

2021

Total issue amount (baht)

25,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

9

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.25

Interest rate (baht per unit)

8.10274

Interest period

From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019

Days of interest calculation

91

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Jun-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Jun-2019

Interest payment date

01-Jul-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC21OA

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

3/2560

Year of maturity

2021

Total issue amount (baht)

25,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

7

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.05

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.60411

Interest period

From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019

Days of interest calculation

91

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Jun-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Jun-2019

Interest payment date

01-Jul-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC224A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2561

Year of maturity

2022

Total issue amount (baht)

30,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

5

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.00

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.479452

Interest period

From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019

Days of interest calculation

91

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Jun-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Jun-2019

Interest payment date

01-Jul-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC22OA

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

2/2557

Year of maturity

2022

Total issue amount (baht)

10,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

3

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.10

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.728767

Interest period

From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019

Days of interest calculation

91

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Jun-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Jun-2019

Interest payment date

01-Jul-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 02:33:01 UTC
