Siam Cement PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture

Ex-interest date (XI) 13-Jun-2019 Interest payment date 01-Jul-2019 Signature _________________ (Chantanida Sarigaphuti) Director - Corporate Planning and Finance Authorized Persons to Disclose Information Interest payment of debenture Subject Interest Payment of Debenture Symbol SCC22OA The full name Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No. 2/2557 Year of maturity 2022 Total issue amount (baht) 10,000,000,000.00 No. of interest payment 3 Interest rate (% per annum) 3.10 Interest rate (baht per unit) 7.728767 Interest period From 01-Apr-2019 to 30-Jun-2019 Days of interest calculation 91 Book closing date for interest payment of 17-Jun-2019 debentures Ex-interest date (XI) 13-Jun-2019 Interest payment date 01-Jul-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

