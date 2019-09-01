Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  The Siam Cement PCL    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PCL

(SCC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siam Cement PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

Headline:

Interest Payment of Debenture

Security Symbol:

SCC, SCC204A, SCC214A, SCC21OA, SCC224A, SCC22OA, SCC234A

Announcement Details

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC204A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2559

Year of maturity

2020

Total issue amount (baht)

25,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

14

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.00

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.561644

Interest period

From 01-Jul-2019 to 30-Sep-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Sep-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Sep-2019

Interest payment date

01-Oct-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC214A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2560

Year of maturity

2021

Total issue amount (baht)

25,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

10

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.25

Interest rate (baht per unit)

8.191781

Interest period

From 01-Jul-2019 to 30-Sep-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Sep-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Sep-2019

Interest payment date

01-Oct-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC21OA

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

3/2560

Year of maturity

2021

Total issue amount (baht)

25,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

8

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.05

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.687671

Interest period

From 01-Jul-2019 to 30-Sep-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Sep-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Sep-2019

Interest payment date

01-Oct-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC224A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2561

Year of maturity

2022

Total issue amount (baht)

30,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

6

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.00

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.561644

Interest period

From 01-Jul-2019 to 30-Sep-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Sep-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Sep-2019

Interest payment date

01-Oct-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC22OA

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

2/2557

Year of maturity

2022

Total issue amount (baht)

10,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

4

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.10

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.813699

Interest period

From 01-Jul-2019 to 30-Sep-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Sep-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Sep-2019

Interest payment date

01-Oct-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC234A

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

1/2562

Year of maturity

2023

Total issue amount (baht)

15,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

2

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.10

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.813699

Interest period

From 01-Jul-2019 to 30-Sep-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

17-Sep-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

13-Sep-2019

Interest payment date

01-Oct-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
10:02pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture
PU
08/30SIAM CEMENT PCL : Advanced Materials Food Packaging Acquisition in Thailand
PU
08/21SIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
08/19SIAM CEMENT PCL : Request for trading suspension of debenture SCC19NA
PU
08/08SIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Websi..
PU
08/08THE SIAM CEMENT PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/07SIAM CEMENT PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed)
PU
08/07SIAM CEMENT PCL : Reviewed Quarter 2/2019 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
08/07SIAM CEMENT PCL : Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statement for Quarter ..
PU
07/30SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed meeting; Indonesia rises
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 448 B
EBIT 2019 44 042 M
Net income 2019 42 593 M
Debt 2019 171 B
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 499 B
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PCL
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 473,08  THB
Last Close Price 416,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investment
Kan Trakulhoon Director
Sumet Tantivejkul Independent Director
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PCL16 301
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL24.60%118 445
3M COMPANY-15.13%93 034
SIEMENS AG-6.60%79 134
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY7.13%71 998
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS16.94%48 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group