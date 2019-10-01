Log in
Siam Cement PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture


10/01/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

Headline:

Interest Payment of Debenture

Security Symbol:

SCC, SCC19NA, SCC20NA

Announcement Details

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP

Symbol

SCC19NA

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

2/2558

Year of maturity

2019

Total issue amount (baht)

10,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

16

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.40

Interest rate (baht per unit)

8.569863

Interest period

From 01-Aug-2019 to 31-Oct-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

From 18-Oct-2019 to 31-Oct-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

16-Oct-2019

Interest payment date

01-Nov-2019

Date of request to post "SP" sign

From 16-Oct-2019 to 31-Oct-2019

Delisting date

01-Nov-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

SCC20NA

The full name

Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.

2/2559

Year of maturity

2020

Total issue amount (baht)

25,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

12

Interest rate (% per annum)

3.00

Interest rate (baht per unit)

7.561644

Interest period

From 01-Aug-2019 to 31-Oct-2019

Days of interest calculation

92

Book closing date for interest payment of

18-Oct-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

16-Oct-2019

Interest payment date

01-Nov-2019

Signature _________________

(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)

Director - Corporate Planning and

Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 01:37:02 UTC

