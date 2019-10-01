Siam Cement PCL : Interest Payment of Debenture

|
Headline:
Interest Payment of Debenture
Security Symbol:
SCC, SCC19NA, SCC20NA
Announcement Details
Subject
Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP
Symbol
SCC19NA
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
2/2558
|
Year of maturity
2019
Total issue amount (baht)
10,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
16
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.40
Interest rate (baht per unit)
8.569863
Interest period
From 01-Aug-2019 to 31-Oct-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
From 18-Oct-2019 to 31-Oct-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Oct-2019
Interest payment date
01-Nov-2019
Date of request to post "SP" sign
From 16-Oct-2019 to 31-Oct-2019
Delisting date
01-Nov-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
SCC20NA
The full name
Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.
2/2559
Year of maturity
2020
Total issue amount (baht)
25,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
12
Interest rate (% per annum)
3.00
Interest rate (baht per unit)
7.561644
Interest period
From 01-Aug-2019 to 31-Oct-2019
Days of interest calculation
92
Book closing date for interest payment of
18-Oct-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
16-Oct-2019
Interest payment date
01-Nov-2019
Signature _________________
(Chantanida Sarigaphuti)
Director - Corporate Planning and
Finance
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
