THE SIAM CEMENT PCL (SCC)
Siam Cement PCL : Issuance of Debenture

08/16/2018 | 05:21am CEST

Translation

CSO-S61-219

August 16, 2018

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Issuance of Debenture

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that on August 15, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the issuance of a new lot of debenture: 2/2561 (SCC22OA) in the amount of 10,000 million Baht to replace the existing lot of debenture to be retired for redemption on October 1, 2018 in the total amount of 10,000 million Baht. This debenture is offered to the holders of SCC18OA who are individual investors,1 the holders of other debentures of SCC who are individual investors, and other individual investors.

Details are as follows:

Tenor

4 years

Interest Rate (% per annum)

3.10

Issuance Date

October 1, 2018

Maturity Date

October 1, 2022

Interest Payment Date

Quarterly (January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1)

Underwriters

BAY, BBL, KTB, KBANK and SCB

The debenture has been rated A+ (tha) by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited -signed by-

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President & CEO

Remark: Individual Investors mean individual investors who are not minors and (1) The individual person(s) or juristic person(s) not classified as institutional investor(s) (2) Private fund owned by individual investor(s) or by juristic person(s) not classified as institutional investor(s) (3) Governmental school(s) or governmental education institution(s) (which is incorporated by laws whether established by the governmental authority or by juristic person incorporated by specific laws) or private school(s) or private educational institution(s) (which is incorporated by laws).

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 03:20:06 UTC
