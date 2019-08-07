Log in
Siam Cement PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed)

08/07/2019 | 02:10am EDT

Q2/19 earnings of 9,079 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law).

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A)

Consolidated Financial Results: Q2/19 and H1/19

Consolidated Financial Performance

SCG reported Q2/19 Profit for the Period of 9,079 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) of 2,035 MB. This represents a -22%q-o-q drop in earnings, and is mainly attributed to the trade war concerns which affected the chemicals margins. Factoring in the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Q2/19 earnings dropped -40%q-o-q to 7,044 MB. Similarly, EBITDA from operations dropped -21%q-o-q to 14,456 MB, while EBITDA registered 19,805 MB or up +1% q-o-q as a result of the seasonal dividend contribution from associated companies. Revenue from Sales decreased -3%q-o-q to 109,094 MB with decreases from all core businesses.

On a y-o-y basis, Q2/19 Profit for the Period, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) decreased -27%y-o-y, mainly due to lower chemicals earnings from the trade war concerns. Factoring in the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Q2/19 earnings dropped -43%y-o-y. Similarly, EBITDA from operations and EBITDA dropped -30%y-o-y and -25%y-o-y, respectively. Revenue from Sales decreased -9%y-o-y, mainly from lower chemicals product prices.

For the period of H1/19, Profit for the Period registered 20,741 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), a drop of -16%y-o-y, which is mainly attributed to the drop in chemicals margins on global trade war concerns. Factoring in the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) of 2,035 MB in Q2/19, the H1/19 Profit for the Period dropped -25%y-o-y to 18,706 MB. Likewise, EBITDA decreased -19%y-o-y to 39,360 MB, while Revenue from Sales also dropped -7%y-o-y to 221,473 MB, following lower chemicals prices.

Table 1 - Consolidated financial summary

Q2/19

% Change

% Change

H1/19

% Change

MB

Y-o-Y

Q-o-Q

MB

Y-o-Y

Revenue from Sales

109,094

-9%

-3%

221,473

-7%

Profit for the Period (w/o severance pay adj)

9,079

-27%

-22%

20,741

-16%

Profit for the Period

7,044

-43%

-40%

18,706

-25%

EBITDA

19,805

-25%

1%

39,360

-19%

EBITDA from Operations

14,456

-30%

-21%

32,685

-21%

Earnings per Share (Baht)

5.9

-43%

-40%

15.6

-25%

Dividend Summary

H1/19

H1/18

FY2018

Baht Per Share

7.0

8.5

18.0

Payout Ratio (% of Net Profit)

45%

41%

48%

Note : EBITDA

= Earnings and dividends, before interest, tax, depre & amortization.

EBITDA from Operations

= Earnings before interest, tax, depre & amortization.

Profit for the Period

= Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.

Equity Income in H1/19 registered 6,765 MB, down -15%y-o-y.

Cash & Cash Under Management of 42,573 MB.

Equity Income in H1/19 registered 6,765 MB, representing a drop of 1,172 MB y-o-y or -15%y-o-y. The chemicals portion accounted for 64% of the total equity income, or 4,308 MB, which declined -27%y-o-y, while the non-chemicals portion was the remaining 36% or 2,457 MB, which gained +20% y-o-y.

Total dividends received in H1/19 amounted to 7,609 MB, an drop of -7%y-o-y or 539 MB, with details as follows: a) 6,675 MB from "Associated" companies (20%-50% stake), and b) 934 MB from "Other" companies (less than 20% stake).

Continued solid financials, with cash & cash under management of 42,573 MB, compared to the 57,937 MB in Q4/18, while Net Working Capital was 77,972 MB, an increase of 1% q-o-q or 891 MB, while Inventory to Sales grew to 48 days, compared to 47 days in the previous quarter (Q1/19).

- page 1 -

7.0. Bt/Sh Interim dividend The Board of Directors of SCG has approved a H1/19 interim dividend payment of

7.0 Bt/Sh (8,400 MB), which is payable on Aug 23/19 (XD-date on Aug 8/19, and record date on Aug 9/19).

Table 2 - Segments

Revenue from Sales

Consolidated SCG

Cement-Building Materials Business

Chemicals Business

Packaging Business

Other

EBITDA

Consolidated SCG

Cement-Building Materials Business

Chemicals Business

Packaging Business

Other

EBITDA from Operations Consolidated SCG Cement-BuildingMaterials Business Chemicals Business Packaging Business Other

EBITDA Margins (%)

Consolidated SCG

Cement-Building Materials Business

Chemicals Business

Packaging Business

Profit for the Period (w/o severance pay adj)

Consolidated SCG

Cement-Building Materials Business

Chemicals Business

Packaging Business

Other

Profit for the Period Consolidated SCG Cement-BuildingMaterials Business Chemicals Business Packaging Business Other

Q2/19

Change

Change

MB

% Y-o-Y

% Q-o-Q

109,094

-9%

-3%

45,928

3%

-5%

45,995

-19%

-1%

20,402

-6%

-3%

33

43%

14%

Q2/19

% Y-o-Y

% Q-o-Q

19,805

-25%

1%

5,591

4%

-21%

8,209

-49%

-1%

3,412

-10%

-11%

2,602

126%

n.a.

Q2/19

% Y-o-Y

% Q-o-Q

14,456

-30%

-21%

5,464

2%

-20%

4,368

-58%

-40%

3,412

-10%

-11%

1,221

35%

253%

Q2/19

Q2/18

Q1/19

13%

17%

16%

12%

12%

14%

9%

18%

16%

17%

17%

18%

Q2/19

% Y-o-Y

% Q-o-Q

9,079

-27%

-22%

1,837

10%

-40%

4,424

-46%

-28%

1,375

-14%

-18%

1,481

43%

70%

Q2/19

% Y-o-Y

% Q-o-Q

7,044

-43%

-40%

873

-48%

-71%

3,942

-52%

-35%

1,037

-35%

-38%

1,227

19%

41%

H1/19

Change

MB

% Y-o-Y

221,473

-7%

94,238

3%

92,235

-16%

41,529

-5%

6229%

H1/19

% Y-o-Y

39,360

-19%

12,690

7%

16,473

-40%

7,253

-1%

2,964

25%

H1/19

% Y-o-Y

32,685

-21%

12,252

6%

11,635

-46%

7,251

-1%

1,567

28%

H1/19

H1/18

15%

17%

13%

13%

13%

20%

17%

17%

H1/19

% Y-o-Y

20,741

-16%

4,877

17%

10,530

-35%

3,056

-2%

2,351

73%

H1/19

% Y-o-Y

18,706

-25%

3,913

-6%

10,048

-38%

2,718

-13%

2,097

54%

Note: EBITDA

= Earnings and dividends, before interest, tax, depre & amortization.

EBITDA from Operations

= Earnings before interest, tax, depre & amortization.

EBITDA Margins

= Operating EBITDA, to Revenue from Sales.

Profit for the Period

= Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.

Consolidated SCG's financial statement is presented after the intersegment elimination.

- page 2 -

Business Segments

Cement-BuildingMaterialsDomestic cement demand grew +3% y-o-y.

Chemicals

Earning dropped q-o-q and y-o-y due to weak global demand.

In Q2/19, Thailand's total domestic grey cement demand grew +3% y-o-y, as the government sector (approx. 40% of total demand volume) grew +7% y-o-y, while the non-government sector (approx. 60% of total demand volume) grew +1% y-o-y. The average grey cement prices in Q2/19 increased y-o-y to be within the range of 1,750 - 1,800 Baht/ton. For the non-cement products in Q2/19, Thailand's demand of ceramic tiles was flat y-o-y while demand of housing products (applications for roof, ceiling & wall) decreased -1%y-o-y.

In the ceramic tiles business (floor and wall tiles), the total sales volume in all markets (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines) in Q2/19 amounted to 46 million sqm, or flat y-o-y, but was noted by the weak demand in Indonesia. The average price of ceramic tiles for all of SCG's ASEAN operations decreased by -7%y-o-y.

Q2/19 Revenue from sales in the Cement-Building Materials Business registered 45,928 MB, an improvement of +3% y-o-y but dropped -5%q-o-q due to seasonality. Similarly, EBITDA increased +4% y-o-y but dropped -21%q-o-q at 5,591 MB, due to seasonality. Profit for the Period registered 1,837 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) of 964 MB, a change of +10% y-o-y and -40%q-o-q. Factoring in the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Q2/19 Profit for the Period dropped -48%y-o-y and -71%q-o-q to 873 MB.

H1/19 Revenue from sales increased by +3% y-o-y to 94,238 MB, due to the continued growth contribution of the Thai grey cement sales. Similarly, EBITDA grew by +7% y-o-y to 12,690 MB, and resulting in the Profit for the Period of 4,877 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), increased +17% y-o-y. However, factoring in the severance pay adjustment, Profit for the period declined -6%y-o-y to 3,913 MB.

In Q2/19, Brent crude oil prices increased by $4/bbl or +6% q-o-q to $68/bbl, and Naphtha prices rose by $22/ton or +4% q-o-q to $541/ton. The rise in crude oil prices is attributed to the escalation of tension in the Middle East, while naphtha prices followed this trend.

HDPE prices dropped by $13/ton or -1%q-o-q to $1,080/ton, due to subdued demand amidst US-China trade disputes and the seasonal Ramadan holiday. PP prices increased by $10/ton or +1% q-o-q to $1,140/ton, thanks to several PP plants outages in Asia. As a result, the HDPE-naphtha spread narrowed by $34/ton or -6%q-o-q to $539/ton, while the PP-naphtha spread dropped by $12/ton or -2%q-o-q to $599/ton. In Q2/19, Chemicals Business sold 474,000 tons of polyolefin products (PE and PP), a slight increase of 3,000 tons or +1% q-o-q. Additionally, 56% of the PE and PP product sold were exported globally, or 266,000 tons.

PVC spread (PVC-EDC/C2) was stable q-o-q at $335/ton. PVC sales in Q2/19 increased by 10,000 tons or +5% q-o-q to 218,000 tons from strong demand in pipe and fitting and tight supply in China due to strictly environmental inspection.

BD-Naphtha gap decreased -20%q-o-q to $463/ton, and MMA-Naphtha declined -14%q-o-q to $1,389/ton as a result of weak demand in Asia supported by U.S.-China trade disputes.

Q2/19 Revenue from sales decreased -1%q-o-q and -19%y-o-y to 45,995 MB from lower product prices. EBITDA registered at 8,209 MB, slightly decreased q-o-q, as there was support from the seasonal dividend income from associated companies, but decreased -49%y-o-y following the decline in product margins and inventory loss. Similarly, Profit for the period decreased to 4,424 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) of 482 MB, or down -28%q-o-q and -46%y-o-y, due to lower product margins and inventory loss. Factoring in the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Q2/19 earnings dropped -35%q-o-q and -52%y-o-y to 3,942 MB.

H1/19 Revenue from sales decreased -16%y-o-y to 92,235 MB on lower product prices. Following concerns over the US-China trade war, and the resulting drop in product margins, EBITDA decreased -40%y-o-y to 16,473 MB, while Profit for the Period was down by -35% y-o-y to 10,530 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law). However, factoring in the severance pay adjustment

- page 3 -

PackagingQuarterly softness.

Net Debt was 174,252 MB in Q2/19, attributed to the consolidation of Fajar's net debt.

CAPEX & Investment of 39,768 MB in H1/19.

(Labour Law), Profit for the Period decreased -38%y-o-y to 10,048 MB.

In Q2/19, the average price of recovered paper (AOCC) dropped -$30/tonq-o-q to $135/ton mainly from high supply and sluggish demand of paper and board industry. The average regional prices of Packaging Paper decreased from $510/ton to $450/ton due to regional demand softness. The total sales volume of "Packaging Paper"in Q2/19 was 637,000 tons, an increase of +3% q-o-q owing to higher export sales volume, while flat y-o-y. In Thailand, the domestic sales volume of Packaging Paper registered 322,000 tons, a decreased -4%q-o-q and -4%y-o-y due to less working day and less promotional campaign. For the recently acquired PT. Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk., the financial performance will be consolidated beginning Q3/19.

The total sales volume of "Paper-basedpackaging" in Q2/19 was 199,000 tons, a decrease of -5%q-o-q due to soften domestic demand, and -2%y-o-y. In Thailand, the domestic sales volume of Paper-based packaging registered 168,000 tons, a decreased of -5%q-o-q but flat y-o-y.

The total sales volume of "Advanced materials and polymer packaging" in Q2/19 was 8,556 tons, an increase of +8% q-o-q and +9% y-o-y thanks to higher sales volume from ASEAN operations. In Thailand, the domestic sales volume of Advanced materials and polymer packaging registered 4,314 tons, an increased +1% q-o-q and +6% y-o-y.

Q2/19 Revenue from sales registered 20,402 MB, a decrease of -3%q-o-q and -6%y-o-y as a result of demand softness in both Packaging and Others paper (Fibrous). EBITDA amounted to 3,412 MB, dropped -11%q-o-q and -10%y-o-y because of lower sales volume and higher maintenance cost. Profit for the Period registered 1,375 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) of 338 MB and represents a drop of -18%q-o-q and -14%y-o-y. But with the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Profit for the Period was 1,037 MB, or a decrease of -38%q-o-q and -35%y-o-y.

H1/19 Revenue from sales decreased -5%y-o-y to 41,529 MB, mainly due to demand softness in both Packaging and Others paper (Fibrous). As a result, EBITDA dropped -1%y-o-y to 7,253 MB, while Profit for the period was dropped -2%y-o-y to 3,056 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law). With the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Profit for the Period was down -13%y-o-y at 2,718 MB.

Financials

Net debt registered 174,252 MB at the end of Q2/19, an increase of 26,741 MB from Q4/18, attributed mainly to the consolidation of Fajar's statement of financial position. Relative to the H1/19 EBITDA of 39,360 MB, the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio registered

2.0 times (x), without the inclusion of Fajar's net debt, since Fajar's EBITDA will be consolidated in Q3/19. Furthermore, Net Debt / EBITDA ratio (not including project CAPEX under construction and Fajar's net debt) was 1.6 times.

Net finance and interest cost in H1/19 amounted to 3,202 MB, compared to 6,836 MB in FY2018. The average cost of interest in H1/19 was 3.1%, compared with the 2018 average of 3.2%.

CAPEX & Investment in H1/19 amounted to 39,768 MB, of which 60% was from Packaging, 28% was from Chemicals, 10% was from Cement-Building Materials, and 2% from others. The expected FY2019 CAPEX & Investment is forecasted at approximately +70,000 MB, where most will be for the chemicals and packaging businesses, and other various efficiency and maintenance projects.

- page 4 -

Table 3 - SCG's Debt Profile (MB)

Q2/19

Q1/19

Q4/18

Q2/18

Short Term

22,116

16,438

22,024

19,314

Foreign

6,113

2,919

3,043

3,019

Baht

16,003

13,519

18,981

16,295

% of Total Loan

10%

8%

11%

9%

Long Term

194,709

186,988

183,424

187,230

Foreign

7,782

1,321

1,450

2,356

Baht

186,927

185,667

181,974

184,874

% of Total Loan

90%

92%

89%

91%

Total Loan

216,825

203,426

205,448

206,544

Cash & Cash Under Management

42,573

62,184

57,937

68,947

Cash and cash equivalents

25,487

33,735

28,788

33,904

Short-term investments

14,361

24,692

21,593

28,228

Available-for-sale investments

2,725

3,757

7,556

6,815

Total Net Debt

174,252

141,242

147,511

137,597

SCG's Financial Ratios

Q2/19

Q1/19

Q4/18

Q2/18

EBITDA on Assets (%)

11%

12%

15%

15%

EBITDA on Assets (%)

(excluding Fajar's assets)

12%

12%

15%

15%

EBITDA on Assets (%)

(excluding projects under construction

and Fajar's assets)

13%

13%

15%

15%

Current Ratio (times)

1.4

1.6

1.6

1.8

Quick Ratio (times)

0.7

0.9

0.9

1.1

Interest Coverage (times)

12.5

12.1

12.0

15.4

Net Debt to EBITDA (times)

2.5

1.9

1.7

1.5

Net Debt to EBITDA (times)

(excluding Fajar's net debt)

2.0

1.9

1.7

1.5

Net Debt to EBITDA (times)

(excluding projects under construction

and Fajar's net debt)

1.6

1.6

1.5

1.5

Net Debt to Equity (times)

0.5

0.4

0.5

0.4

Debt to Equity (times)

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Return on Equity (%)

13%

17%

17%

19%

Note:

Net Debt

= Total debt (interest bearing), less cash and cash under management

EBITDA

= Earnings before interest, tax, depre & amortization, plus dividends.

EBITDA on Assets

= Annualized H1/19 EBITDA, to Total Consolidated Assets

Current Ratio

=

Current assets, to current liabilities

Quick Ratio

=

Cash + short term investments + receivable, to current liabilities

Interest Coverage

=

EBITDA, to interest expense

Net Debt to EBITDA

= Net debt, to annualized H1/19 EBITDA

Net Debt to Equity

= Net Debt, to equity & non-controlling interest

Debt to Equity

= Total Liabilities, to equity & non-controlling interest

Return on Equity

=

Annualized H1/19 Net profit, to average total shareholders' equity

(not including non-controlling interest)

- page 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 06:09:08 UTC
