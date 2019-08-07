Siam Cement PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2019 (Reviewed)

In Q2/19, Thailand's total domestic grey cement demand grew +3% y-o-y, as the government sector (approx. 40% of total demand volume) grew +7% y-o-y, while the non-government sector (approx. 60% of total demand volume) grew +1% y-o-y. The average grey cement prices in Q2/19 increased y-o-y to be within the range of 1,750 - 1,800 Baht/ton. For the non-cement products in Q2/19, Thailand's demand of ceramic tiles was flat y-o-y while demand of housing products (applications for roof, ceiling & wall) decreased -1%y-o-y.

In the ceramic tiles business (floor and wall tiles), the total sales volume in all markets (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines) in Q2/19 amounted to 46 million sqm, or flat y-o-y, but was noted by the weak demand in Indonesia. The average price of ceramic tiles for all of SCG's ASEAN operations decreased by -7%y-o-y.

Q2/19 Revenue from sales in the Cement-Building Materials Business registered 45,928 MB, an improvement of +3% y-o-y but dropped -5%q-o-q due to seasonality. Similarly, EBITDA increased +4% y-o-y but dropped -21%q-o-q at 5,591 MB, due to seasonality. Profit for the Period registered 1,837 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) of 964 MB, a change of +10% y-o-y and -40%q-o-q. Factoring in the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Q2/19 Profit for the Period dropped -48%y-o-y and -71%q-o-q to 873 MB.

H1/19 Revenue from sales increased by +3% y-o-y to 94,238 MB, due to the continued growth contribution of the Thai grey cement sales. Similarly, EBITDA grew by +7% y-o-y to 12,690 MB, and resulting in the Profit for the Period of 4,877 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), increased +17% y-o-y. However, factoring in the severance pay adjustment, Profit for the period declined -6%y-o-y to 3,913 MB.

In Q2/19, Brent crude oil prices increased by $4/bbl or +6% q-o-q to $68/bbl, and Naphtha prices rose by $22/ton or +4% q-o-q to $541/ton. The rise in crude oil prices is attributed to the escalation of tension in the Middle East, while naphtha prices followed this trend.

HDPE prices dropped by $13/ton or -1%q-o-q to $1,080/ton, due to subdued demand amidst US-China trade disputes and the seasonal Ramadan holiday. PP prices increased by $10/ton or +1% q-o-q to $1,140/ton, thanks to several PP plants outages in Asia. As a result, the HDPE-naphtha spread narrowed by $34/ton or -6%q-o-q to $539/ton, while the PP-naphtha spread dropped by $12/ton or -2%q-o-q to $599/ton. In Q2/19, Chemicals Business sold 474,000 tons of polyolefin products (PE and PP), a slight increase of 3,000 tons or +1% q-o-q. Additionally, 56% of the PE and PP product sold were exported globally, or 266,000 tons.

PVC spread (PVC-EDC/C2) was stable q-o-q at $335/ton. PVC sales in Q2/19 increased by 10,000 tons or +5% q-o-q to 218,000 tons from strong demand in pipe and fitting and tight supply in China due to strictly environmental inspection.

BD-Naphtha gap decreased -20%q-o-q to $463/ton, and MMA-Naphtha declined -14%q-o-q to $1,389/ton as a result of weak demand in Asia supported by U.S.-China trade disputes.

Q2/19 Revenue from sales decreased -1%q-o-q and -19%y-o-y to 45,995 MB from lower product prices. EBITDA registered at 8,209 MB, slightly decreased q-o-q, as there was support from the seasonal dividend income from associated companies, but decreased -49%y-o-y following the decline in product margins and inventory loss. Similarly, Profit for the period decreased to 4,424 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law) of 482 MB, or down -28%q-o-q and -46%y-o-y, due to lower product margins and inventory loss. Factoring in the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law), Q2/19 earnings dropped -35%q-o-q and -52%y-o-y to 3,942 MB.

H1/19 Revenue from sales decreased -16%y-o-y to 92,235 MB on lower product prices. Following concerns over the US-China trade war, and the resulting drop in product margins, EBITDA decreased -40%y-o-y to 16,473 MB, while Profit for the Period was down by -35% y-o-y to 10,530 MB, without the severance pay adjustment (Labour Law). However, factoring in the severance pay adjustment