Siam Cement PCL : Request for trading suspension of debenture SCC19NA

TRANSLATION August 20, 2019 Subject Depository-closing notice of Debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As The Siam Cement Public Company Limited informs the depository-closing date of debenture's registration for the scripless debentures of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited No.2/2558 due B.E. 2562 (SCC19NA) to be on September 4, 2019 in order to issue the certificates of debentures to bondholders, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited requests The Stock Exchange of Thailand to suspend trading of SCC19NAby placing "SP" sign starting from September 2, 2019 to September 3, 2019 to conform with the settlement and securities transfer system of The Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Faithfully,

(Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom)

Vice President-Finance and Investment & CFO